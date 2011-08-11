LONDON Aug 11 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch on Thursday lowered its weighting on the European banks sector to "neutral" in an equity strategy note.

"Having hung on to a value argument for the banks sector year-to-date, our latest downgrade to global growth expectations makes it difficult to sustain conviction in this argument and we lower our sector weighting to neutral," it said in a note.

"As long as EU peripheral debt issues remain in the headlines despite the best efforts of the ECB, banks will likely remain a focal point for negative risk appetite and we believe this will weigh against optically cheap valuations and low investor positioning," adds BofA ML. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins and Blaise Robison)