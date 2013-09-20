LONDON, Sept 20 German Bund futures and European
stocks fell on Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President
James Bullard told Bloomberg television that a slowing of
asset-purchases in October was possible depending on incoming
data.
The dollar rose to a session high of 99.66 yen.
German Bund futures extended losses to a session
low of 138.19, down 37 ticks on the day. The FTSEurofirst 300
was trading down 0.2 percent at 1,263.88 points, around
the day's lows.
"(The) market is moving on the back of this quote that taper
is possible by the FOMC (Fed) in October which is completely
out of line with what people were expecting given the very
dovish FOMC earlier in the week," a trader said.