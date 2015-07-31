* Best six months in five years for Europe share repurchases

* Buybacks have attracted criticism for sacrificing capex

* Abertis follows on from ASML, ABInbev announcements

* Signs appearing of a cyclical turn in spending plans

* But it will take longer to displace capital return

By Lionel Laurent

LONDON, July 31 The stock market, rather than the real economy, is the big winner of the euro zone's nascent recovery so far this year.

Europe's earnings season is off to a cracking start, with a majority of companies beating analysts' forecasts. But instead of putting money into their businesses, companies are splurging on buying back stock.

Share buybacks in Europe had their best six months in over five years between January and June, doubling to $50 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Buying back shares is an indirect way of returning capital to shareholders and tends to be good for company share prices. But years of zero-interest rates and feeble post-crisis growth have led to criticism of buybacks as a short-term and opportunistic alternative to re-investing in the business.

With China's growth prospects now spooking markets amid a commodities sell-off that has directly knocked capital spending in the energy sector, shareholders are unlikely to ease pressure on management to loosen the purse-strings on the $1.5 trillion of cash European companies hold and pay out more to investors.

"Europe has tended to be quite better in general than the U.S. this earnings season ... But the trend towards capital expenditure historically has been disappointing and may continue to be for some time," said David Jane, portfolio manager at Miton Asset Management. "This is a capex-less recovery."

Spanish toll-road operator Abertis was the latest company to pledge a 1 billion-euro ($1.10 billion) share buyback this week, along with 2.1 billion euros in planned dividends over 2015-2017.

This follows several banner buyback announcements from companies like ABInBev and ASML this year.

These are trends that were already under way: European companies excluding the UK increased shareholder payouts by 7 percent annually between 2010 and 2014. Investment spending remained flat.

"Europe is seeing a pretty broad recovery on pretty firm foundations," said Jonathan Stubbs, a strategist at Citi. "But CEOs who have to answer to shareholders are still more likely to err in favour of capital distribution, especially with interest rates at these levels."

BRIGHT SPOTS

However, companies may be reaching a cyclical turning point in corporate confidence and spending plans.

Total and export order books in the EU and euro area exceeded long-term averages in the first quarter of 2015, according to the European Commission. Industrial production of capital goods also rose. Lower energy prices and funding costs should boost equipment investment, the EC said.

GE Capital's 2015 survey of small-business capex plans has also shown a rise in confidence and an increase in hiring plans. Overall planned capex spend is down 8 percent, though, which the survey put down to equipment upgrades from the previous year and a focus on skilled labour over new infrastructure.

"There has been an increase in capex intentions, being one of the reasons why corporates want to borrow more ... You are seeing more buybacks and more mergers, so capex is less visible, but we are seeing it move higher as well," said Emmanuel Cau, a strategist at J.P.Morgan.

There have also been signs of more hiring: French carmaker Renault said in February it would hire 1,000 people on fixed-term contracts in France in 2015.

Where capital is being re-invested usually depends on companies having a competitive edge, a need for efficiency gains or spending on disruptive technology, according to Nick Anderson, a portfolio manager at Henderson Global Investors.

A more broad-based capex recovery may simply take longer. "Europe will continue to be patchy ... But it will come through," he said.

For now, though, pressure from shareholders and a still-fragile economic environment is likely to keep capital spending skewed towards more opportunistic moves like buying back shares.

"Are companies going out and building a load of new factories? No ... There is a huge demand from shareholders to get the money back," said James Sym, a portfolio manager at Schroders. ($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)