LONDON, June 13 Shares in CGG, a
company whose services include providing geological data
analysis to energy companies, rose on Friday as traders cited
rumours it could attract bid interest.
CGG shares were up by 9 percent, with trading volumes in the
stock coming in at 2.5 times its 3-month daily average.
A Paris-based trader said there was speculation that U.S.
peer Baker Hughes could bid for CGG, while adding that
CGG's shares were also being boosted by expectations that it
could win a big contract in India.
CGG declined to comment on the situation.
