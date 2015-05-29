* Tackling Chinese pollution could benefit ABB, Suez, Veolia

LONDON, May 29 Some investors are looking beyond a slowdown and an equity market sell-off in China to target European stocks that could benefit from another dominant theme in the world's second-biggest economy - tackling pollution.

The pullback in Shanghai has coincided with data showing China's economic growth rate is slowing.

But figures on Friday from financial data company EPFR showing that Chinese equity funds attracted more than $4 billion of inflows this week suggest the country still has the backing of the world's investors.

For some European companies, that could well mean tapping into ambitious plans to tackle China's chronic pollution problems such as smog in Beijing and other major cities.

"As the world industrialises, countries such as China will need to do more on pollution and the environment," said Andrea Williams, European equities fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.

The central bank in Beijing estimates China will need to spend 2 trillion yuan (around $320 billion) a year over the next five years on reducing pollution, and government coffers will only cover about a tenth of that - leaving local and international companies to pick up the rest of the tab.

Gary Paulin, co-founder of brokerage Aviate Global, backed ABB and Suez Environnement to do well in this context, while Williams also tipped Suez and Veolia as potential beneficiaries.

According to data from MSCI, companies in its blue chip Europe index derive on average 6 percent of their revenues from China.

Some with heavy exposure, notably mining companies and luxury goods makers, have suffered from the Chinese slowdown.

By contrast, the likes of Suez and Veolia, with a below average 5 percent of revenues from China, could see their percentage rise.

Both have been involved in waste and water management projects in the country, and ABB has helped to build power plants in China that will lead to less smog.

All three companies have relatively high stock market valuations.

Veolia is trading on a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) for the next 12 months of around 20, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Suez is on a P/E ratio of 21.5 while ABB is on 17.7 - all three above the average of 16.2 for the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

However, Aviate Global's Paulin said such premiums could be justified given the potential for growth in China.

Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Reyl, agreed that the potential to benefit from China's plans to deal with its environmental problems showed the country still had much to offer for European companies.

"You still have injections of liquidity from the central bank that will underpin the market and there is the long-term play from the fact that utility and 'clean-tech' companies could do well out of China."

($1 = 6.1984 yuan) (Editing by Lionel Laurent; editing by John Stonestreet)