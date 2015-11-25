LONDON Nov 25 European renewable energy and
engineering stocks like Vestas Wind Systems, ABB
and Schneider Electric would be relative
winners if global climate change talks have a successful
outcome, according to Barclays.
Almost 200 nations are due to meet in Paris on Monday for a
summit that will seek to steer the global economy away from its
ever-growing reliance on fossil fuels.
While the oil and gas industry would stand to lose out from
a stronger-than-expected agreement on limiting greenhouse gas
emissions, with some $34 trillion in gross revenues at risk over
the next 25 years, Barclays analysts estimated that more use of
natural gas might put a combined Royal Dutch Shell-BG
and Statoil among the relative winners.
"We think a strong outcome at COP-21 (the climate change
talks) would boost the long-term fundamentals of the capital
goods and low carbon power generation sectors while weakening
the long-term fundamentals of fossil fuel industries," Barclays
analyst Mark Lewis wrote in a note to clients dated Nov. 24.
The note singled out Vestas, Schneider Electric
and ABB as relative winners in the engineering sector because of
their exposure to renewable energy and energy efficiency. Weir
, Sandvik and Metso. with exposure
to oil and gas markets, were seen as relative losers.
There are some limits to how strong a deal is likely to be:
after all, there appears little prospect that an eventual
agreement -- likely to take the form of aspirational greenhouse
gas emissions targets rather than binding limits -- will meet
the United Nations goal of preventing temperatures rising more
than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
For Barclays, a strong or successful outcome would be one
that gives credible backing to the deliverability of national
emissions plans and offers hope for a subsequent tightening of
these plans keeping the prospect of a 2 degrees deal alive for a
later date.
"There seems to be the kind of political will necessary
among the world's two largest emitters (China and the United
States), and the host country, to secure a meaningful deal at
COP-21 that can then be revisited and strengthened in future
negotiations," its analysts wrote.
