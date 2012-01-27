* 2-1/2 month futures high cuts industrial bean buying

* Slow Ivory Coast crop arrivals concern, differentials firmer

HAMBURG Jan 27 A surge in cocoa futures to 2-1/2 month highs this week braked the industrial purchasing of beans, while many chocolate producers face intense retail price pressure and cannot afford raw materials at current levels, traders said on Friday.

"The rise in cocoa futures caught some buyers by surprise, and industry buying interest was pretty restrained after the surge," one cash dealer said. "Buyers are hoping the downward trend in futures seen since summer 2011 will continue."

Cocoa futures on ICE rose to their highest level since mid-November, helped by tighter supply and demand fundamentals plus a general rise in commodities after the U.S. Federal Reserve committed itself to continued low interest rates.

Demand for cocoa, the key ingredient in chocolate, is widely expected to surpass supply in the current crop year, helping prices to recover some of the ground lost last year, a Reuters poll of 20 analysts and dealers showed.

European confectionery makers continued to face major pressure from supermarket price wars in several countries, especially Germany, and often cannot pass on higher commodity costs to their customers, traders said.

"In view of the uncertain outlook for consumer spending in the euro zone and in Britain, there is not much incentive to expand cocoa inventories unless a major fall in cocoa futures takes place," a trader said.

Some traders estimate some major European chocolate producers have supply cover of six to eight months.

"I have the impression that the chocolate industry has a comfortable level of supply cover and is in no rush to buy," another trader said. "The semi-finished products industry does not have such high inventories but has enough to wait and see if the current price strength is only a temporary spike."

The uncertain outlook for cocoa in top world exporter Ivory Coast was causing concerns.

Farmgate cocoa prices in most of its producing regions rose in the past week on high demand and worries over upcoming supply shortages, farmers said on Thursday.

Ivory Coast cocoa output is running about 8 percent below last year's level, with weekly arrivals of cocoa at ports slowing sharply after months of dry and windy weather hampered growing.

"There is still a lack of clarity about when the advanced sales of the new Ivory Coast 2012/13 crop are likely to start," a trader said. "Differentials have a moderately firmer tendency because of the sluggish Ivory Coast output."

Ivory Coast beans for nearby delivery were quoted at 80 pounds over London's March cocoa contract, against 70 pounds over last week.

Price ratios for cocoa butter were unchanged on the week at 1.23 times London's March cocoa contract for January-March delivery.

"In outright terms, cocoa butter is historically cheap in euro terms which is helping to compensate industry for the high price of cocoa beans," a trader said. "Outright cocoa butter prices are as low as 1,700 euros ($2,200) a tonne compared to the highs of 6,300 euros a tonne in 2008."

Traders noted that a deal for Swiss chocolate group Barry Callebaut to supply consumer goods giant Unilever with 70 percent of its cocoa and chocolate needs could have an impact on competition.

Barry Callebaut, which already makes chocolate for groups such as Hershey, Nestle and Kraft, said the additional volume for Unilever would have a ramp-up period of 12 months, starting immediately.

"This is another step in the concentration of European cocoa processing and is likely to cause pain for the processing industry, which will no longer have such a chance to supply Unilever," one trader said.

"For the trade it may not mean a great change as the overall European requirement will not change, but it could mean less competition among buyers in the long term." ($1 = 0.7615 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jane Baird)