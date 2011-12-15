* Butter price ratios inch up on higher demand

* Volatility weighs on origin selling

AMSTERDAM Dec 15 Price differentials in the European cash cocoa market were little changed this week as buyers stepped in to cover short positions when cocoa hit a three-year low on Monday, traders said.

ICE March cocoa futures hit a three-year low of $1,983 per tonne on Monday on ample supplies, but only a few hours later the same contracts rose 8 percent in a technical bounce.

Dealers said the bounce was sparked partly by a forecast from major cocoa trader Olam International Ltd of a tightening global market in 2012, with supplies moving into deficit after this year's record surplus drove prices too low.

"Increased demand and Olam's (International Ltd) forecast about a deficit led to a price surge," one trader said.

"Now the market is in a wait-and-see mode with very little buying" in countries where it is produced, known as origin buying.

Cocoa farmgate prices in Ivory Coast have dropped below 600 CFA francs ($1.20) per kilogram in some areas from over 800 CFA/kg last month due to slipping demand from exporters fearing an economic slowdown which will hit demand for cocoa products.

A slump in cocoa prices has rekindled smuggling into neighbouring Ghana where prices are higher, threatening to dent revenues to the West African state struggling to rebuild after a war.

Ivory Coast differentials were about 70 pounds ($110) over London nearby cocoa futures contracts, compared to 90 last week. Ghana differentials were 125 pounds over London nearby cocoa futures, the same as last week.

Price ratios for cocoa butter, a key ingredient in chocolate, inched up, recovering from three-year lows on increased demand.

Price ratios for nearby contracts were 1.21 times London bean contracts <0#LCC:>, compared to 1.17 last week. ($1 = 0.6488 British pounds) (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Keiron Henderson)