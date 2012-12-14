* Ivory Coast differentials unchanged

* Butter ratios firm on stronger demand

AMSTERDAM Dec 14 Price differentials in Europe's cash cocoa were little changed this week as dealers were hesitant to step in, expecting sluggish demand to pressure prices further down, traders said.

Ivory Coast differentials for March delivery were about 50 pounds ($80.68) over London March contracts, down from 60 pounds last week. Ghana differentials were unchanged at 90 pounds over London March contracts.

"The market is getting bearish, a lot of cocoa around," one trader said. "Everyone is expecting demand to decrease due to macroeconomic uncertainty."

Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast has started forward selling its 2013/14 crop, sending cocoa prices lower as dealers anticipate hedging pressure, cocoa traders said this week.

Cocoa futures on Liffe were lower with the flow of cocoa from West Africa picking up after a slow start linked to dry weather, which delayed early crop growth.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast reached around 425,000 tonnes by Dec. 9 since the start of the season in October, exporters estimated on Monday, compared with 509,852 tonnes in the same period of the previous season.

Price ratios of cocoa butter, a key ingredient in chocolate, firmed on strong demand.

Price ratios for cocoa butter offered for sale for January-March delivery on Friday were 2.03 times nearby London cocoa bean contracts <0#LCC:>, up from 1.98 times London last week and only 1.22 times in early July.

"The industry is not well supplied, they were not buying because they expected ratios to go down, but that didn't happen. Now they are stepping back in the market to keep their production running," one butter trader said.

Barry Callebaut AG sees modest growth in the global chocolate market in the year to August 2013, with demand from Asia likely to offset a sluggish European market, the chief executive of the world's largest maker of chocolate products said on Wednesday.

"We used to say that chocolate demand is crisis-resistant, but it is not the case now," another butter trader said.

($1 = 0.6198 British pounds) (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by James Jukwey)