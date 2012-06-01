* Roasters await start of crucial Brazilian harvest
* Hopes for even more price falls
* Indonesia back in robusta export trade
HAMBURG, June 1 Europe's coffee roasters often
delayed major purchases of Brazilian beans this week in the hope
the looming crop in the world's largest coffee producer will
cause a further fall in prices, traders said on Friday.
"With Brazilian harvesting getting underway in a matter of
days roasters are expecting selling pressure to build up in the
global market in the next couple of weeks," one cash trader
said. "Some buyers think the futures crash we saw this week is
only the beginning."
Arabica coffee futures fell sharply this week, on Friday
touching their lowest levels since July 2010, as broad-based
commodity weakness accelerated downtrends coupled with abundant
coffee supply.
"The collapse in arabica futures this week was largely
linked to commodity falls caused by the euro zone debt crisis
and EU roasters are worried about consumer spending power in
several euro zone countries," another trader said.
"I did not see much roaster bargain-buying as futures came
down, roasters are immensely cautious about boosting inventory
levels in such an uncertain economic climate."
The commodity weakness comes just as Brazil is set to start
harvesting a crop forecast to be big.
But Brazilian price differentials rose this week, as
Brazilian sellers took a tough price line, seeking compensation
for tumbling futures. Brazil MTGB Fine was quoted at 13 cents
under New York July arabica against 16 cents under last
week.
"I have intense interest in Brazil from clients but for most
it seemed too tempting to take a gamble that the Brazilian
harvest will pressure both differentials and futures in coming
weeks and I could see very little coffee changing hands from
Brazilian origin sellers this week," a trader said.
Differentials for Colombia Excelso beans fell to 20 cents
above nearby New York contracts against 24 cents over last week
as coffee export flows continued to improve, attracting some
buying interest for certified and mainstream Colombian coffees.
Colombia, the world's top producer of high-quality grade
arabica beans, in 2011 posted a third consecutive year of low
coffee output. But its April exports were recovering, bringing
hopes of an improved crop this season.
Central American differentials also showed a softer tone.
"Most Central producers seem to be holding unsold coffee
inventories and are sending out signals that they are willing to
be more flexible on prices than Brazil, but roaster interest is
lukewarm," a trader said. "There was fairly good purchase
interest in Costa Rica for nearby shipment positions but roaster
interest in Honduras and Guatemala was weak."
Guatemala SHB beans fell one cent to 15 cents over New York.
INDONESIA SELLING AGAIN
In robustas, there was active buying of Indonesian beans as
the country continued its return to global export markets after
a better harvest than the poor export-cutting crop last year.
Indonesian EK-1 robusta fell to level nearby London robusta
contracts <0#LRC:> on Friday against $50 over last week and $180
over in early May.
"The Indonesian export flow is improving and more trade is
being done as the crop is looking much better," a trader said.
Vietnamese differentials were pushed down by Indonesia, with
Vietnam Grade 2 at $30 under London against $5 under last week.
But Vietnamese exporters were said to be unwilling to deal at
lower prices.
"After recent heavy sales, Vietnamese stocks are in strong
hands and could be held back until later in the year," a trader
said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Keiron Henderson)