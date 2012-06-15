* Nestle tenders to buy Brazilian coffee

* Increased interest in sustainable coffee

* Traders from major coffee producing countries follow euro zone crisis

AMSTERDAM, June 15 Europe's cash coffee market saw strong demand for Brazilian beans this week as a major multinational food company stepped in to purchase them, traders said.

"Nestle issued a tender to buy Brazilian coffee" and required sustainability certificates as well, one trader said.

Another trader said an increasing number of multinational companies include requirements for sustainability certificates in their tenders.

"In the past, Starbucks did it, but now we are seeing Douwe Egberts and Kraft also looking for sustainable coffee," he said. "It makes our business more interesting."

Brazilian price differentials firmed slightly this week with Brazil MTGB fine quoted at 15 cents under ICE's New York September arabica, against 12 cents under last week.

European traders said the bean quality of the new crop in Brazil, where the harvest is under way, was lower than expected.

Arabica coffee futures firmed along with a broad market rally on Friday as investor fears of euro zone chaos in the wake of the Greek election were at least partly offset by talk of a coordinated response by the world's major central banks to any market dislocation.

"The market is watching Greece and is concerned about the effect on the currency," a third trader said.

He said traders from major coffee-producing countries were calling their European partners to ask about the implications if Greece were to leave the euro.

"We get many calls these days, there is a lot of uncertainty," he said.

Coffee stocks held at ports in Europe fell slightly during April, data from the European Coffee Federation showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac, editing by Jane Baird)