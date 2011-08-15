* BP, Total bid Forties at dated plus 20 cents

* Traders see little impact from Gannet leak

LONDON, Aug 15 North Sea Forties crude differentials remained well bid on Monday, with traders seeing little impact on loading programmes from what the UK government described as a "substantial" leak from a Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) pipeline.

Traders said there is likely to be little impact on the Ekofisk programme from the shutdown of a well at Shell's Gannet oil platform.

"They will try and avoid deferring any dates if they can, to avoid potential demurrage implications," a North Sea trader said. "But if they have to, it will be a Shell cargo of Ekofisk moving later, I suppose."

Both BP and Total bid Forties in the window at dated plus 20 cents, but there were no offers.

"It's been another quiet Monday," another trader said.

Shell said it believes a total of around 216 tonnes of oil, equivalent to 1,300 barrels, have leaked into the North Sea since last Wednesday.

Still on the supply front, BP said it completed maintenance at its North Sea oil and gas Unity Riser platform following planned repairs. The platform links the Bruce, Nelson, Britannia and Graben area oil and gas fields to the Forties pipeline.

FORTIES

* Total was again active in the window, bidding Forties at dated plus 20 cents for the Aug. 27-31 period, while BP was bidding the same for the Aug. 24-Sept. 02 period, traders who monitor the Platts window said.

* The bids are unchanged from Friday's levels, but were up from the last known deal at dated minus 35 cents a week ago.

* According to traders, Shell has held most of the August-loading Forties shipments at one point in the trading cycle.

NORWEGIAN GRADES

* The Norwegian market was closed for a holiday.

* A trader previously said Statoil has yet to start offering its September barrels.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened and were as follows:

22-26/8 Oct +7

30-02/9 Oct -6

5-9/9 Oct -11

12-16/9 Oct -17

19-23/9 Oct -21

26-30/9 Oct -25

energy speed guide crude speed guide (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)