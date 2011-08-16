* Forties trades at dated plus 40 cents, up

* Shell bids to dated plus 30 cents

* Sept Brent heads for expiry, spread narrows

LONDON, Aug 16 North Sea Forties crude differentials rose on Tuesday to the highest in almost a month, supported by robust demand and relatively tight supplies.

FORTIES

* Statoil bought a Sept. 6-8 Forties in the Platts window at dated plus 40 cents, traders who monitor the window said. That was 20 cents higher than a bid on Monday and the highest since July 25 according to Reuters data.

* Shell bid to dated plus 30 cents, the company said, but it did not purchase a cargo.

BRENT EXPIRY

* The Sept/Oct spread narrowed during the session, trading at plus 14 cents at 1530 GMT, down from plus 20 cents at 0930 GMT.

SHELL LEAK

* Britain's worst oil spill for over a decade appeared to be entering its final stages, as the leak from Royal Dutch Shell's ( RDSa.L ) faulty North Sea pipeline slowed to a trickle.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose and were as follows:

22-26/8 Oct +29

30-02/9 Oct +14

5-9/9 Oct flat

12-16/9 Oct -10

19-23/9 Oct -17

26-30/9 Oct -23

energy speed guide crude speed guide (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)