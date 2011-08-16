Gas line explosion in southeast Iran kills two - state broadcaster
DUBAI, Feb 6 A gas line explosion in southeastern Iran has killed two people, state broadcaster IRIB reported on its website on Monday.
* Forties trades at dated plus 40 cents, up
* Shell bids to dated plus 30 cents
* Sept Brent heads for expiry, spread narrows
LONDON, Aug 16 North Sea Forties crude differentials rose on Tuesday to the highest in almost a month, supported by robust demand and relatively tight supplies.
FORTIES
* Statoil bought a Sept. 6-8 Forties in the Platts window at dated plus 40 cents, traders who monitor the window said. That was 20 cents higher than a bid on Monday and the highest since July 25 according to Reuters data.
* Shell bid to dated plus 30 cents, the company said, but it did not purchase a cargo.
BRENT EXPIRY
* The Sept/Oct spread narrowed during the session, trading at plus 14 cents at 1530 GMT, down from plus 20 cents at 0930 GMT.
SHELL LEAK
* Britain's worst oil spill for over a decade appeared to be
entering its final stages, as the leak from Royal Dutch Shell's
(RDSa.L) faulty North Sea pipeline slowed to a trickle.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose and were as follows:
22-26/8 Oct +29
30-02/9 Oct +14
5-9/9 Oct flat
12-16/9 Oct -10
19-23/9 Oct -17
26-30/9 Oct -23
NORTH SEA CRUDE OIL DIFFERENTIALS AND OUTRIGHT PRICES:
<0#BFO-DIF> <0#C-E>
Dated BFO BFO-
Brent BFO-BRT BFO-E
Forties BFO-FOT FOT-E
Oseberg BFO-OSE OSE-E
Ekofisk BFO-EKO EKO-E
Statfjord BFO-STA STA-
Flotta BFO-FLO FLO-
Monthly North Sea crude loading programmes
North Sea Sullom Voe shipments
New North Sea oilfields
UK North Sea oil output
