* Shell offers Forties cargo at dated plus 70 cents

* No trades in the window

LONDON, Aug 17 North Sea Forties crude cargoes were offered higher on Wednesday but nothing was reported trading in the window in the absence of demand, traders said.

FORTIES

* Traders who monitor the window said Shell offered a Forties cargo loading Sept. 4-6 at dated plus 70 cents, but in the absence of bids there were no deals reported.

* On Tuesday, Statoil bought a Sept. 6-8 Forties in the Platts window at dated plus 40 cents, 20 cents higher than a bid on Monday and the highest since July 25, according to Reuters data.

PLATTS BRENT PROPOSALS

* Royal Dutch Shell, one of the biggest participants in North Sea Brent crude trading, wants Platt's proposed changes to the way calculates its dated Brent price to be delayed by a year to minimize disruption.

SHELL LEAK

* Shell said on Tuesday that Britain's worst oil spill for over a decade appeared to be entering its final stages, as the leak faulty North Sea pipeline slowed to a trickle.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) strengthened and were as follows:

22-26/8 Oct +38

30-02/9 Oct +19

5-9/9 Oct +7

12-16/9 Oct -5

19-23/9 Oct -17

26-30/9 Oct -25

energy speed guide crude speed guide (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)