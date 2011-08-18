* Morgan Stanley bids Forties cargo at dated plus 45 cents

* Focus on Mediterranean after Syrian sanctions

* No trades in the window

LONDON, Aug 18 North Sea Forties crude cargoes were bid up on Thursday, but traders said there were no deals done in the window.

Activity in the physical market was quiet, with the focus on the Mediterranean as traders weighed the implications of further sanctions against the Syrian regime. For an INSTANT VIEW, see

"People are trying to assess what the impact of the Syrian situation will be," a North Sea trader said. "The Med has been very strong and you've seen significant premiums. If now you take out Syrian cargoes, there will be increased tightness. People have to evaluate where the lost barrels will come from."

FORTIES

* Morgan Stanley bid a Forties cargo loading Sept. 7-10 at dated plus 45 cents, traders that monitor the window said, but there were no trades.

* On Tuesday, Statoil bought a Sept. 6-8 Forties in the Platts window at dated plus 40 cents, 20 cents higher than a bid on Monday and the highest since July 25, according to Reuters data.

SHELL LEAK

* Royal Dutch Shell said surveys showed that oil from its ruptured North Sea pipeline had not had a significant impact on the environment as Britain's biggest oil spill for a decade ran into its eighth day.

NORWEGIAN CRUDES

* A trader said Ekofisk and Oseberg where offered at dated plus $2.40-$2.50, although it is expected to trade below that.

* The first two cargoes of the Oseberg programme were offered at premiums of $2.20 but were sold to higher to be best bid, according to the trader.

SWAPS

** Contracts for differences (CFDs) firmed further, particularly at the front of the curve

22-26/8 Oct +52

30-02/9 Oct +32

5-9/9 Oct +16

12-16/9 Oct +1

19-23/9 Oct -10

26-30/9 Oct -19

