* Statoil, BP bids Forties cargo at dated plus 55 cents

* BP offers at plus 70, no trades in the window

LONDON, Aug 19 Bids on North Sea Forties crude cargoes improved on Friday, according to traders, but there were no trades in the window.

Market participants said that while the Syria oil sanctions had no direct bearing on the North Sea physical market, news about threatened output is typically read as bullish by traders.

"The Syrian stuff exported is not replaceable by North Sea, but directionally these things are always bullish. People will always buy on uncertainty," a North Sea trader said.

FORTIES

* Statoil bid a Forties cargo loading Sep. 4-7 at dated plus 55 cents, while BP bid at the same level for loading on Sept. 2-6.

* BP meanwhile was offering a Forties cargo loading Sept. 11-13 at dated plus 70 cents, but there were no trades.

* On Tuesday, Statoil bought a Sept. 6-8 Forties in the Platts window at dated plus 40 cents, 20 cents higher than a bid on Monday and the highest since July 25, according to Reuters data.

SHELL LEAK

* Royal Dutch Shell said it had moved closer to stemming Britain's biggest oil spill for over a decade by closing a valve from which crude had been seeping for over eight days.

* "Closing the valve is a key step," said Glen Cayley, Technical Director of Shell's exploration and production activities in Europe.

NORWEGIAN CRUDES

* Ekofisk and Oseberg where offered at dated plus $2.40-$2.50, although it is expected to trade below that, a trader said.

SWAPS

** Contracts for differences (CFDs) strengthened throughout the curve, and were as follows:

22-26/8 Oct +76

30-02/8 Oct +46

5-9/9 Oct +26

12-16/9 Oct +3

19-23/9 Oct -11

26-30/9 Oct -2 (Reporting by Zaida Espana, editing by Jane Baird)