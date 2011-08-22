* Two Forties cargoes trade in busy window

* Shell buys at dated plus 70, Statoil at dated plus 95

LONDON, Aug 22 North Sea Forties crude cargo differentials rose to highs not seen since August 2010 in an active trading window which saw two cargoes booked.

Traders said activity in the window picked up, leaving some outstanding interest despite the trades.

FORTIES

* Statoil bought a Forties cargo loading Sept. 5-7 from Shell at dated plus 95 cents, the highest level since August 2010, according to Reuters data.

* Shell meanwhile bought another Forties cargo at dated plus 70 from Trafigura.

* BP initially offered a cargo loading Sept. 11-13 at dated plus 80 but withdrew later on. It subsequently bid for a cargo loading Sept. 1-8 at plus 70.

* Statoil also bid for a cargo loading Sept. 2-7 at dated plus 70 cents.

NORWEGIAN CRUDES

* Oseberg was offered at dated plus $2.50 a few days ago, a trader said, but there is currently nothing for sale.

SWAPS

** Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened at the front of the curve but strengthened subsequently, and were as follows:

30-02/9 Oct +66

5-9/9 Oct +38

12-16/9 Nov +49

19-23/9 Nov +29

26-30/9 Nov +16

3-7/10 Nov +3 (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)