* Forties bid weakened as no demand seen

* Further delays emerge in September programme

* No trades in the window

LONDON, Aug 23 Bids on North Sea Forties crude cargo were little changed on Tuesday, supported by the emergence of more delays in the September loading programme.

The bids remained at levels of around dated plus 70-80 cents, and traders said no deals were reported in the Platts window.

Three cargoes of North Sea Forties crude have been delayed in September, oil trading sources said, and will load around two days later than initially planned.

FORTIES

* BP bid for a Forties cargo loading Sept. 2-8 at dated plus 80 cents, while Statoil bid for a cargo loading Sept. 8-13 at dated plus 70 cents.

* On Monday, Statoil bought a Forties cargo loading Sept. 5-7 from Shell at dated plus 95 cents, the highest level since August 2010; while Shell bought another cargo at dated plus 70 cents from Trafigura.

FRESH DELAYS EMERGE

* Shell's F0901, BP's F0902 and Total's F0906 North Sea Forties crude cargoes are now due to load around two days later than initially planned.

* The latest deferrals come after other delays and cancellations during August. As many as 13 of the 16 cargoes planned for loading in August have been delayed, according to a Reuters tally.

* Total's cargo F0919 was dropped from September's loading schedule.

BONNY FORCE MAJEURE

* Royal Dutch Shell confirmed on Tuesday it had declared a force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude following a pipeline incident.

* This will affect exports for the remainder of August, September and October, the company said.

NORWEGIAN CRUDES

* Oseberg was offered at dated plus $2.50 a few days ago, a trader said.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) firmed at the front of the curve, and were as follows:

30-02/9 Oct +79

5-9/9 Oct +43

12-16/9 Oct +9

19-23/9 Oct -11

26-30/9 Oct -26

3-7/10 Oct -39 (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Jane Baird)