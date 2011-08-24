* Forties bid steady amid lack of demand, offers

LONDON, Aug 24 North Sea Forties crude cargo differentials were little changed on Wednesday, with no bids or offers shown during the publicly traded window.

This lack of action can follow robust prices, a North Sea trader said.

"This tends to happen when you see extremes after some companies bid at such high levels: you see the market thinking back if that bid disappears".

Forties cargo differentials rose on Tuesday to highs not seen since August 2010, with one cargo trading at dated plus 95 cents and another at dated plus 70 cents.

FORTIES

* Nothing was reported trading in the Platts window, according to traders, with no bids or offers on show.

* On Tuesday, BP bid for a Forties cargo loading Sept. 2-8 at dated plus 80 cents, while Statoil bid for a cargo loading Sept. 8-13 at dated plus 70 cents.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) paired earlier gains but remained firm at the front of the curve, and were as follows:

30-02/9 Oct +96

5-9/9 Oct +47

12-16/9 Oct +5

19-23/9 Oct -21

26-30/9 Oct -29

3-7/10 Oct -42 (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)