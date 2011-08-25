* Forties bid steady amid lack of demand, offers

LONDON, Aug 25 North Sea Forties crude cargo differentials were unchanged during the Platts window on Thursday, with market players taking a breather as prices remain strong.

The contract for difference (CFD) swaps curve strengthened at the front of the curve during the session, traders said.

"This implies that we will see the strength continue," a North Sea trader said.

Delays and cancellations of the September loading programme have lent support to prices, after three Forties crude cargoes were deferred and one cancelled.

Forties cargo differentials rose on Tuesday to highs not seen since August 2010, with one cargo trading at dated plus 95 cents and another at dated plus 70 cents.

FORTIES

* Nothing was reported trading in the Platts window, according to traders, with no bids or offers on show for the second consecutive day.

* On Tuesday, BP bid for a Forties cargo loading Sept. 2-8 at dated plus 80 cents, while Statoil bid for a cargo loading Sept. 8-13 at dated plus 70 cents.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) strengthened across the curve, and were as follows:

30-02/9 Oct +93

5-9/9 Oct +53

12-16/9 Oct +8

19-23/9 Oct -12

26-30/9 Oct -25

3-7/10 Oct -38 (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Jason Neely)