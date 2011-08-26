* Forties most recently traded at dated plus $1.20

* Tight supplies support market

* Swaps rise further

LONDON, Aug 26 North Sea Forties crude differentials held at a one-year high on Friday and swaps rose further, supported by tighter supplies and robust demand.

A Forties cargo traded privately on Thursday at dated plus $1.20, dealers said on Friday. Details of the trade remained unconfirmed. In a sign of continued strength, the contracts for differences (CFD) swaps curve rose further.

Values in the North Sea and West African markets have jumped this week as reduced supplies from both regions compounds the loss of Libyan crude. Trader say levels may hold strong for a while yet.

FORTIES

* Norway's Statoil on Thursday bought a cargo of Forties from BP at dated plus $1.20 a barrel, oil traders said on Friday. That was the highest premium since August 2010, Reuters data showed. BFO-FOT

* No deals were concluded in the Platts window on Friday, according to traders who monitor the window. No details were available of any bids or offers on show.

* Three Forties cargoes have been delayed in September and one cancelled.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) strengthened and were as follows:

30-02/9 Oct +102

5-9/9 Oct +60

12-16/9 Oct +21

19-23/9 Oct -5

26-30/9 Oct -23

3-7/10 Oct -37 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)