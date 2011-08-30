* Forties cargo trades at 1-year highs of dated plus $1.20

* Strong refinery runs, tight supplies support market

LONDON, Aug 30 North Sea Forties crude differentials remained well bid at a one-year high on Monday, supported by strong refinery run rates and as sour crude prices remained strong.

"This is an exceptional level," one North Sea trader said. "I think (refinery) runs are full and foreign crude has priced itself out so sour (crude) has nowhere to go".

"There are strong differentials and margins are good enough," a second trader said.

Last Thursday, a Forties cargo traded privately at the same level although details of the trade remained unconfirmed.

FORTIES

* Commodities trading house Vitol sold to France's Total a Forties cargo loading on Sept. 17-19 at dated plus $1.20, oil traders that monitor the Platts window said, the highest premium since August 2010, Reuters data showed BFO-FOT.

* There was some outstanding interest in the window, with Shell bidding for a Forties cargo loading Sept. 16-19 at the same premium.

* Three Forties cargoes have been delayed in September and one cancelled.

NORWEGIAN CRUDES

* Another trader said Oseberg was being offered at dated plus $2.70.

SWAPS

** Contracts for differences (CFDs) dipped at the front of the curve and were as follows:

5-9/9 Oct +83

12-16/9 Oct +33

19-23/9 Oct +5

26-30/9 Oct -20

3-7/10 Oct -36 10-14/10 Oct -49 (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Keiron Henderson)