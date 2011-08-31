* Forties cargo trades at dated plus $1.40

* Strong refinery runs, tight supplies support market

LONDON, Aug 31 North Sea Forties crude differentials reached the highest in more than three years on Wednesday, supported by increasing demand and reduced supplies.

The market is being underpinned by a seasonal increase in refinery demand, the continued loss of Libya's crude from the market and North Sea production glitches, say traders.

"It is very, very strong -- one-way traffic at the moment," said one.

FORTIES

* BP sold a Sept 18-22 cargo to Shell at dated Brent plus $1.40 a barrel, traders who monitor the Platts window said. That was up 20 cents from a trade on Tuesday and the highest since March 2008 according to Reuters data.

* Problems in Forties supply, a feature of the market for months, persisted. Three cargoes have been delayed in September and one cancelled.

NORWEGIAN CRUDES

* BP said production at its Valhall oil platform in the North Sea would resume by mid-September, later than previously expected. The field produces into the Ekofisk stream.

* An oil trading source said the prospect of Valhall not resuming output until mid-September could further delay Ekofisk loadings.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose at the front of the curve and were as follows:

5-9/9 Oct +120

12-16/9 Nov +138

19-23/9 Nov +93

26-30/9 Nov +66

3-7/10 Nov +44

10-14/10 Nov +26 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)