* Physical, swaps markets show strong prompt demand
* Demand-led market, refining margins strong
LONDON, Sept 1 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials climbed to their highest level in more than three
years on Thursday on the back of tight supplies of key grades at
a time of strong end-user demand.
The strong prompt demand was shown in both the physical
market and in swaps, which saw premiums for the closest possible
week rise by more than 20 cents.
Output of two key North Sea crude output streams, Forties
and Ekofisk, is limited. BP said on Wednesday that production at
its Valhall platform, which pumps Ekofisk, would resume by
mid-September, later than expected. ID:nL4E7JV1P8]
Problems with Forties and its main UK Buzzard oilfield have
persisted for months, and there is still no oil from Libya,
which has exported almost no crude for months.
But it is demand that is forcing the market higher.
"This market is oil product demand-led," said one physical
crude oil trader with a bank. "Yes supplies are tight, and the
loss of tens of thousands of barrels from Buzzard and Valhall
are supportive. But it is not enough to make the market this
strong. That is due to really strong refining margins."
Crack spreads for light products such as gasoline and gasoil
have been wide and steady since the beginning of August, despite
wild fluctuations in crude markets.
Gasoline crack spreads, for example, have averaged close to
$15 per barrel in northwest Europe for a month -- around 50
percent higher than normal for the time of year, traders said.
"The North Sea market for physical crude is currently going
through the roof," said consultants JBC Energy in a note.
FORTIES
* In the afternoon trading window, Shell bid dated Brent
plus $1.45 for a Forties cargo loading Sept. 20-23 but found no
offers. No trades were concluded in the window on Thursday.
* This bid compared with a deal on Wednesday at dated Brent
plus $1.40 a barrel when BP sold a Sept. 18-22 cargo to Shell.
That deal was up 20 cents from a trade on Tuesday and the
highest since March 2008 according to Reuters data.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose at the front of the
curve and were as follows:
5-9/9 Oct +141 (+120)
12-16/9 Nov +152 (+138)
19-23/9 Nov +110 (+93)
26-30/9 Nov +70 (+66)
3-7/10 Nov +45 (+44)
10-14/10 Nov +25 (+26)
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)