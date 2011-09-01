* Physical, swaps markets show strong prompt demand

* Demand-led market, refining margins strong

LONDON, Sept 1 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials climbed to their highest level in more than three years on Thursday on the back of tight supplies of key grades at a time of strong end-user demand.

The strong prompt demand was shown in both the physical market and in swaps, which saw premiums for the closest possible week rise by more than 20 cents.

Output of two key North Sea crude output streams, Forties and Ekofisk, is limited. BP said on Wednesday that production at its Valhall platform, which pumps Ekofisk, would resume by mid-September, later than expected. ID:nL4E7JV1P8]

Problems with Forties and its main UK Buzzard oilfield have persisted for months, and there is still no oil from Libya, which has exported almost no crude for months.

But it is demand that is forcing the market higher.

"This market is oil product demand-led," said one physical crude oil trader with a bank. "Yes supplies are tight, and the loss of tens of thousands of barrels from Buzzard and Valhall are supportive. But it is not enough to make the market this strong. That is due to really strong refining margins."

Crack spreads for light products such as gasoline and gasoil have been wide and steady since the beginning of August, despite wild fluctuations in crude markets.

Gasoline crack spreads, for example, have averaged close to $15 per barrel in northwest Europe for a month -- around 50 percent higher than normal for the time of year, traders said.

"The North Sea market for physical crude is currently going through the roof," said consultants JBC Energy in a note.

FORTIES

* In the afternoon trading window, Shell bid dated Brent plus $1.45 for a Forties cargo loading Sept. 20-23 but found no offers. No trades were concluded in the window on Thursday.

* This bid compared with a deal on Wednesday at dated Brent plus $1.40 a barrel when BP sold a Sept. 18-22 cargo to Shell. That deal was up 20 cents from a trade on Tuesday and the highest since March 2008 according to Reuters data.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose at the front of the curve and were as follows:

5-9/9 Oct +141 (+120)

12-16/9 Nov +152 (+138)

19-23/9 Nov +110 (+93)

26-30/9 Nov +70 (+66)

3-7/10 Nov +45 (+44)

10-14/10 Nov +25 (+26) (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)