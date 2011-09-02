* Physical, swaps markets show strong prompt demand
* Forties premiums push up to fresh 3-year highs
* Demand-led market, refining margins strong
LONDON, Sept 2 North Sea Forties crude oil
differentials pushed even higher on Friday, with physical
cargoes assessed as much as $2 over dated Brent, their highest
level in more than three years.
Maintenance work has forced delays to as many as 14 of the
24 North Sea Forties crude oil cargoes scheduled to load in
September and another cargo has been dropped entirely, trade
sources said on Friday.
The delays follow problems at Britain's Buzzard oilfield,
operated by Canada's Nexen, and maintenance on the BP-operated
Forties pipeline. Forties shipments have been subject to delays
and cancellations since May.
Norwegian output is also tighter than expected. BP said on
Wednesday output at its Valhall platform, which pumps Ekofisk,
would resume mid-September, later than forecast. ID:nL4E7JV1P8]
"There are all sorts of delays," said one trader. "Work is
dragging on longer than expected and most of the programme is
affected in one way or another."
The demand side of the market was also very strong with
margins for gasoline and other light products keeping crack
spreads at historically high levels.
FORTIES
* Within the afternoon trading window, Shell was the sole
player, bidding dated Brent plus $1.50 per barrel for a Forties
cargo loading Sept. 22-26. after an initial bid at plus $1.25,
but found no offers. No deals were reported concluded in the
window.
* The swaps market (see below) showed as much as a 50-cent
premium for cargoes lifting in the middle of the 10-21-day
physical window, suggesting Forties for this period was worth
around dated Brent plus $2.00 per barrel, and possibly higher.
* Friday's bid compared with a deal on Wednesday at dated
Brent plus $1.40 a barrel when BP sold a Sept. 18-22 cargo to
Shell. That was the highest deal reported since March 2008
according to Reuters data.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose at the front of the
curve and were as follows:
5-9/9 Oct +160 (+141, +120)
12-16/9 Nov +176 (+152, +138)
19-23/9 Nov +128 (+110, +93)
26-30/9 Nov +88 (+70, +66)
3-7/10 Nov +56 (+45, +44)
10-14/10 Nov + 33, (+25, +26)
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)