* Physical, swaps markets show strong prompt demand

* Forties premiums push up to fresh 3-year highs

* Demand-led market, refining margins strong

LONDON, Sept 2 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials pushed even higher on Friday, with physical cargoes assessed as much as $2 over dated Brent, their highest level in more than three years.

Maintenance work has forced delays to as many as 14 of the 24 North Sea Forties crude oil cargoes scheduled to load in September and another cargo has been dropped entirely, trade sources said on Friday.

The delays follow problems at Britain's Buzzard oilfield, operated by Canada's Nexen, and maintenance on the BP-operated Forties pipeline. Forties shipments have been subject to delays and cancellations since May.

Norwegian output is also tighter than expected. BP said on Wednesday output at its Valhall platform, which pumps Ekofisk, would resume mid-September, later than forecast. ID:nL4E7JV1P8]

"There are all sorts of delays," said one trader. "Work is dragging on longer than expected and most of the programme is affected in one way or another."

The demand side of the market was also very strong with margins for gasoline and other light products keeping crack spreads at historically high levels.

FORTIES

* Within the afternoon trading window, Shell was the sole player, bidding dated Brent plus $1.50 per barrel for a Forties cargo loading Sept. 22-26. after an initial bid at plus $1.25, but found no offers. No deals were reported concluded in the window.

* The swaps market (see below) showed as much as a 50-cent premium for cargoes lifting in the middle of the 10-21-day physical window, suggesting Forties for this period was worth around dated Brent plus $2.00 per barrel, and possibly higher.

* Friday's bid compared with a deal on Wednesday at dated Brent plus $1.40 a barrel when BP sold a Sept. 18-22 cargo to Shell. That was the highest deal reported since March 2008 according to Reuters data.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose at the front of the curve and were as follows:

5-9/9 Oct +160 (+141, +120)

12-16/9 Nov +176 (+152, +138)

19-23/9 Nov +128 (+110, +93)

26-30/9 Nov +88 (+70, +66)

3-7/10 Nov +56 (+45, +44)

10-14/10 Nov + 33, (+25, +26) (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)