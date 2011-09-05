* Forties premium to dated at 3-year high

* Shell raises bid by 15 cents, finds no seller

LONDON, Sept 5 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials held at the highest in more than three years on Monday, supported by strong bidding from Shell.

Delays to shipments of Forties, a feature of the market for months, have extended into September, prolonging tightness in European crude supplies caused by the loss of Libyan crude.

Demand is also strong for seasonal reasons and due to relatively decent profit margins, say traders.

FORTIES

* Shell bid up to dated plus $1.65 for a Sept. 22-26 cargo, 15 cents higher than a similar bid on Friday, the company said. There were no offers, according to a trader who monitors the Platts window, and no deals.

* The last known deal was on Wednesday at dated plus $1.40, the highest since March 2008 according to Reuters data.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) again rose at the front of the curve and were as follows:

12-16/9 Nov +210

19-23/9 Nov +145

26-30/9 Nov +85

3-7/10 Nov +50

10-14/10 Nov +20

17-21/10 Nov -10 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)