LONDON, Sept 6 North Sea Forties crude oil traded at its highest in more than three years on Tuesday, supported by tight supplies and strong end-user demand.

Supplies have tightened further in September. Fifteen of the 24 cargoes loading this month have been delayed, trading sources said on Tuesday, due to oilfield problems.

At the same time, demand is strong for seasonal reasons and refiners' profit margins are relatively good, say traders.

Swaps weakened at the front of the curve on Tuesday, suggesting the bull run may have topped out for now.

FORTIES

* Shell bought a Sept. 24-26 Forties from Vitol at dated Brent plus $1.80, a trader who monitors the Platts window said.

* That was 15 cents higher than a Shell bid on Monday and the highest traded premium in more than three years according to Reuters data. Forties was valued at dated plus $2 on Friday, but there was no evidence a deal took place at that level.

* Phibro offered a Sept. 27-29 Forties down to dated plus $1.90 or October BFOE plus $1.65 on Tuesday, without finding a buyer.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs), for once, did not rise at the front of the curve and were as follows:

12-16/9 Nov +204

19-23/9 Nov +142

26-30/9 Nov +86

3-7/10 Nov +52

10-14/10 Nov +20

17-21/10 Nov -5 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)