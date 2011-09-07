* Forties premium slips 10 cents to +$1.70

* Most September Forties cargoes delayed

* Swaps show 50-70-cent spreads between Sept weeks

LONDON, Sept 7 North Sea crude oil differentials slipped back from three-year highs on Wednesday as end-user demand showed signs of peaking for all but the most prompt cargoes.

Most of the Forties crude cargoes slated to load in September have been delayed by several days and at least one cargo has been cancelled.

Supplies of Ekofisk, another of the four key grades that make up the benchmark BFOE pool, have been restricted by a fire in July at Norway's Valhall oil platform.

But there are indications European demand may be declining a little for all but the most prompt barrels as key refining margins have been slipping in the region and U.S. margins are also weakening.

"Simple margins are already very bad and upgrading margins are only being held up by gasoline," said one crude trader with a bank. "I think we have seen the highs for refinery throughput now and this should translate into weaker prompt crude at some point."

The swaps market again showed a very sharp backwardation with crude for immediate delivery commanding significant premiums over later barrels and spreads of 50-70 cents per barrel between weeks in September.

FORTIES

* Within the afternoon trading window, Vitol sold Shell a Forties cargo loading Sept. 24-27 at dated Brent plus $1.70 per barrel -- 10 cents cheaper than on Tuesday.

* Wednesday's deal compared with a Forties deal between the same parties on Tuesday for loading Sept. 24-26 at dated Brent plus $1.80. That deal was done at the highest traded premium in more than three years, according to Reuters data.

* Outstanding interest in the trading window on Wednesday included Phibro offering a Sept. 27-29 Forties cargo at dated plus $1.55 or at October BFOE plus $1.35, and a bid by Shell for a Sept. 22-24 Forties cargo at dated plus $1.85 or a bid for a Sept. 24-27 Forties cargo at dated plus $1.70

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs), for once, did not rise at the front of the curve and were as follows:

12-16/9 Nov +210

19-23/9 Nov +138

26-30/9 Nov +90

3-7/10 Nov +55

10-14/10 Nov +25

17-21/10 Nov -5 (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)