* Forties premium slips 10 cents to +$1.70
* Most September Forties cargoes delayed
* Swaps show 50-70-cent spreads between Sept weeks
LONDON, Sept 7 North Sea crude oil differentials
slipped back from three-year highs on Wednesday as end-user
demand showed signs of peaking for all but the most prompt
cargoes.
Most of the Forties crude cargoes slated to load in
September have been delayed by several days and at least one
cargo has been cancelled.
Supplies of Ekofisk, another of the four key grades that
make up the benchmark BFOE pool, have been restricted by a fire
in July at Norway's Valhall oil platform.
But there are indications European demand may be declining a
little for all but the most prompt barrels as key refining
margins have been slipping in the region and U.S. margins are
also weakening.
"Simple margins are already very bad and upgrading margins
are only being held up by gasoline," said one crude trader with
a bank. "I think we have seen the highs for refinery throughput
now and this should translate into weaker prompt crude at some
point."
The swaps market again showed a very sharp backwardation
with crude for immediate delivery commanding significant
premiums over later barrels and spreads of 50-70 cents per
barrel between weeks in September.
FORTIES
* Within the afternoon trading window, Vitol sold Shell a
Forties cargo loading Sept. 24-27 at dated Brent plus $1.70 per
barrel -- 10 cents cheaper than on Tuesday.
* Wednesday's deal compared with a Forties deal between the
same parties on Tuesday for loading Sept. 24-26 at dated Brent
plus $1.80. That deal was done at the highest traded premium in
more than three years, according to Reuters data.
* Outstanding interest in the trading window on Wednesday
included Phibro offering a Sept. 27-29 Forties cargo at dated
plus $1.55 or at October BFOE plus $1.35, and a bid by Shell for
a Sept. 22-24 Forties cargo at dated plus $1.85 or a bid for a
Sept. 24-27 Forties cargo at dated plus $1.70
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs), for once, did not rise
at the front of the curve and were as follows:
12-16/9 Nov +210
19-23/9 Nov +138
26-30/9 Nov +90
3-7/10 Nov +55
10-14/10 Nov +25
17-21/10 Nov -5
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)