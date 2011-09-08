* Forties premium slips 20 cents to +$1.50

* Most September Forties cargoes delayed, another dropped

* Spread, swaps balloon on tight prompt supplies

LONDON, Sept 8 North Sea Forties crude oil eased further from a a three-year high on Thursday, although continued disruption to loadings in September provided support.

A second September-loading Forties cargo has been cancelled, traders said on Thursday. Most of the Forties cargoes slated to load in September have been delayed by several days.

Supply might increase in October. Forties pipeline operator BP forecasts output of 573,000 barrels per day, up slightly from the September forecast.

October's loading programmes for Forties and the other three benchmark-setting crudes are expected to emerge on Friday.

FORTIES

* Shell bought a Sept 28-30 Forties from Phibro at dated plus $1.50 during the Platts window, Shell said. That was down 10 cents from a trade on Wednesday.

* On Tuesday, a deal was done at dated Brent plus $1.80, the highest traded premium in more than three years, according to Reuters data.

MARKET STRUCTURE, SWAPS

* The prompt Brent futures spread rose further on Thursday, trading as high as plus $1.44 a barrel, on perceptions of tight supplies.

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) also jumped and were as follows:

12-16/9 Nov +267

19-23/9 Nov +192

26-30/9 Nov +135

3-7/10 Nov +85

10-14/10 Nov +40

17-21/10 Nov +7 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)