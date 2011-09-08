* Forties premium slips 20 cents to +$1.50
* Most September Forties cargoes delayed, another dropped
* Spread, swaps balloon on tight prompt supplies
LONDON, Sept 8 North Sea Forties crude oil eased
further from a a three-year high on Thursday, although continued
disruption to loadings in September provided support.
A second September-loading Forties cargo has been cancelled,
traders said on Thursday. Most of the Forties cargoes slated to
load in September have been delayed by several days.
Supply might increase in October. Forties pipeline operator
BP forecasts output of 573,000 barrels per day, up slightly from
the September forecast.
October's loading programmes for Forties and the other three
benchmark-setting crudes are expected to emerge on Friday.
FORTIES
* Shell bought a Sept 28-30 Forties from Phibro at dated
plus $1.50 during the Platts window, Shell said. That was down
10 cents from a trade on Wednesday.
* On Tuesday, a deal was done at dated Brent plus $1.80,
the highest traded premium in more than three years, according
to Reuters data.
MARKET STRUCTURE, SWAPS
* The prompt Brent futures spread rose further on Thursday,
trading as high as plus $1.44 a barrel, on perceptions of tight
supplies.
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) also jumped and were as
follows:
12-16/9 Nov +267
19-23/9 Nov +192
26-30/9 Nov +135
3-7/10 Nov +85
10-14/10 Nov +40
17-21/10 Nov +7
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)