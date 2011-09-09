* Forties bid as high as dated +$1.95 by Shell

* October Forties programme shows reduced supplies

* Brent spread, swaps balloons on tight supplies

LONDON, Sept 9 North Sea Forties crude oil differentials rose on Friday to equal their highest in more than three years, supported by tight supplies and continued demand from Shell.

The increase came as the loading programme suggested Forties output will slip in October, rather than increase as pipeline operator BP had forecast.

Loading programmes showed Oseberg and Brent are expected to ship more crude in October. The Ekofisk programme had not emerged as of 1630 GMT on Friday.

FORTIES

* Shell bid to dated plus $1.95 for a Sept. 24-26 Forties and plus $1.75 for Sept. 27-30, the company said. Those were up from a deal at dated plus $1.50 on Thursday.

* Forties was assessed at dated plus $2.00 a week ago, the highest in over three years. It traded as high as plus $1.80 on Tuesday.

MARKET STRUCTURE, SWAPS

* The prompt Brent futures spread rose further on Friday, trading as high as plus $1.60 a barrel, on perceptions of tight supplies.

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) jumped yet again and were as follows:

12-16/9 Nov +300

19-23/9 Nov +217

26-30/9 Nov +157

3-7/10 Nov +97

10-14/10 Nov +52

17-21/10 Nov +12 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)