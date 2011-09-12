* Forties bid as high as dated +$1.80
* Oct/Nov Brent spread widens further
* Benchmark oil supply to fall in October
LONDON, Sept 12 North Sea Forties crude
differentials remained at historically high levels on Monday and
the front-month Brent spread widened further to more than $2 a
barrel, supported by tight supplies.
Supply of benchmark crudes is expected to fall slightly in
October. Output is set to slip to 1.048 million barrels per day
(bpd) from 1.063 million bpd originally planned in September,
trade sources said on Monday.
FORTIES
* Morgan Stanley bid for a Sept. 28-30 cargo at dated plus
$1.80 and at $1.65 for an Oct. 3-5 cargo, a trader who monitors
the Platts window said. No offer level was heard.
* The higher bid was equal to the highest traded premium on
Forties in more than three years according to Reuters data.
Forties was assessed at dated plus $2.00 on Sept. 2, but was not
known to have traded at that level.
* Shell, a stalwart of Forties trading lately, was not
active on Monday in the window. On Friday it bid Forties up to
dated plus $1.95.
MARKET STRUCTURE, SWAPS
* The prompt Brent futures spread rose further on Monday,
trading as high as plus $2.38 a barrel, on perceptions of tight
supplies.
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) jumped yet again and were
as follows:
19-23/9 Nov +303
26-30/9 Nov +235
3-7/10 Nov +167
10-14/10 Nov +97
17-21/10 Dec +140
24-28/10 Dec +101
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)