* Forties bid as high as dated +$1.80

* Oct/Nov Brent spread widens further

* Benchmark oil supply to fall in October

LONDON, Sept 12 North Sea Forties crude differentials remained at historically high levels on Monday and the front-month Brent spread widened further to more than $2 a barrel, supported by tight supplies.

Supply of benchmark crudes is expected to fall slightly in October. Output is set to slip to 1.048 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.063 million bpd originally planned in September, trade sources said on Monday.

FORTIES

* Morgan Stanley bid for a Sept. 28-30 cargo at dated plus $1.80 and at $1.65 for an Oct. 3-5 cargo, a trader who monitors the Platts window said. No offer level was heard.

* The higher bid was equal to the highest traded premium on Forties in more than three years according to Reuters data. Forties was assessed at dated plus $2.00 on Sept. 2, but was not known to have traded at that level.

* Shell, a stalwart of Forties trading lately, was not active on Monday in the window. On Friday it bid Forties up to dated plus $1.95.

MARKET STRUCTURE, SWAPS

* The prompt Brent futures spread rose further on Monday, trading as high as plus $2.38 a barrel, on perceptions of tight supplies.

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) jumped yet again and were as follows:

19-23/9 Nov +303

26-30/9 Nov +235

3-7/10 Nov +167

10-14/10 Nov +97

17-21/10 Dec +140

24-28/10 Dec +101 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)