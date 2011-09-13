* No Forties bid or offers in window

* Prompt CFD swap at record high

* Supply of nine grades to slip in Oct

LONDON, Sept 13 North Sea Brent swaps jumped further on Tuesday to unprecedented levels and the front-month Brent spread traded close to a two-month high, supported by tight supplies.

North Sea oil output is set to fall by 2.9 percent in October and post a steeper year-on-year decline as oilfield problems restrain supplies, according to data from loading programmes compiled on Tuesday.

"If you run short of oil, the price can go bananas," said a North Sea trader.

FORTIES

* There was no bid or offer in the Platts window on Tuesday, a trader who monitors the window said. Companies are thought to be holding on to prompt cargoes which have surged in value rather than offering them.

* On Monday, Morgan Stanley bid for a Sept. 28-30 cargo at dated plus $1.80 and at $1.65 for an Oct. 3-5 cargo. The higher bid was equal to the highest traded premium on Forties in more than three years according to Reuters data.

MARKET STRUCTURE, SWAPS

* The prompt Brent futures spread held close to its highest since mid-July, trading as high as plus $2.28 a barrel, on perceptions of tight supplies.

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose again at the front end, trading higher than the plus $3-level described by analysts at JBC Energy on Monday as a record high. The curve was as follows:

19-23/9 Nov +305

26-30/9 Nov +225

3-7/10 Nov +151

10-14/10 Dec +179

17-21/10 Dec +119

24-28/10 Dec +79

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)