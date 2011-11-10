* Trafigura remains a seller

* Diffs strong despite supply boost from Buzzard return

LONDON, Nov 10 North Sea Forties differentials remained strong on Thursday as the market adopted a bullish tone, brushing off news that Buzzard supply returned to more than 200,000 barrels per day, boosting supply.

Traders said the tone in the market remained strong as most the November Forties loading programme clears, offsetting a boost in supply from the Buzzard field.

"There is a bullish tone to Brent," a North Sea trader said.

"(The November programme) looks pretty sold now," another trader said.

On the output front, Nexen's Buzzard field production has recovered after a technical problem curtailed output.

The field is usually the largest contributor to the North Sea's Forties crude stream as it usually sets the value of dated Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical oil and is part of the underlying market for Brent crude futures.

FORTIES

* Trafigura was the only seller on Thursday, with total sales this week tallying nine cargoes.

* According to traders that monitor the window, Trafigura sold a Forties cargo loading Nov. 23-25 to Morgan Stanley at dated plus 40 cents.

* Buying interest remained strong, traders said, and there was outstanding interest in the window.

* On Wednesday, Trafigura sold Shell a Forties cargo loading Nov. 22-24 at dated plus 30 cents, another cargo to Statoil loading Nov. 25-27 at dated plus 50 cents and a last cargo to Shell for Nov. 24-26 at dated plus 45 cents.

DECEMBER LOADING PROGRAMMES

* The Flotta crude oil loading programme has not yet been released and could come on Friday or next week after recent production issues affected previous programmes, a trader said.

OTHER CRUDES

* Maersk has placed the first three DUC cargoes for December, after receiving offer levels of between $2.80-$3.00 a barrel, a trader said.

* Maersk has also started offering Dumbarton at $5.00 a barrel.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) remained in backwardation, with the front of the curve strenghtening again, as follows:

14-18/11 Jan +102 (+85)

21-25/11 Jan +85 (+79)

28-02/12 Jan +66 (+53)

5-9/12 Jan +46 (+33)

12-16/12 Jan +23 (+13)

19-23/12 Jan -6 (-7) (Reporting by Zaida Espana; additional reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)