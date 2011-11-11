* Trafigura sells 10th Forties cargo this week

* Table on North Sea output:

LONDON, Nov 11 North Sea Forties differentials strengthened on Friday as typical buyers of Russian Urals crude switched to North Sea grades and refiners cranked up runs after maintenance.

Forties differentials turned positive this week, despite provisional forecasts for better supplies in December.

"With Urals above dated flat, Forties still looks cheap though," said a North Sea trader.

Urals is still priced below Forties but arbitrage costs for some refiners would be higher, he added.

"Urals is very strong, but strength is also because of a decent amount of refining capacity back online," said a second trader.

FORTIES

* Trafigura sold a cargo to Statoil at dated plus 55 cents for loading Nov. 28-30.

* This week Trafigura has been the main seller in the North Sea and has sold a total of 10 cargoes this week in the publicly traded window.

SUPPLY

* The main North Sea programmes have now been released.

* Crude oil output from nine North Sea grades is set to rise by nearly 3 percent in December from November to around 1.842 million barrels per day, Reuters data showed.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) remained in backwardation, with the front of the curve strenghtening again, as follows:

14-18/11 Jan +104

21-25/11 Jan +92

28-02/12 Jan +70

5-9/12 Jan +48

12-16/12 Jan +25

19-23/12 Jan -5 (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)