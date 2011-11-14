* Forties trades at dated plus 35 cents; down

* Flow reduced on Forties pipeline - sources

* Swaps weaken

LONDON, Nov 14 North Sea Forties differentials eased on Monday as traders looked ahead to increased supplies in December, despite a near-term drop in flows along the pipeline.

Supply of North Sea crude, including of Forties, is expected to rise in December, while the recovery in Libyan oil output is adding to supplies of light, sweet crude.

Oil pumping along the Forties pipeline has been reduced in the last few days, trade sources said on Monday, citing a problem at the Buzzard oilfield.

This did not come as a shock to traders as flows from Forties and Buzzard have been irregular for much of this year.

"No surprise," said one.

FORTIES

* Mercuria sold a cargo loading Dec. 3-4 to Statoil at dated Brent plus 35 cents, traders who monitor the Platts window said. That was down 20 cents from a trade on Friday.

* Total offered a Nov. 26-28 Forties at dated plus 45 cents. It was not clear if that was the final offer.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) slipped while remaining in backwardation, as follows:

21-25/11 Jan +51

28-02/12 Jan +36

5-9/12 Jan +18

12-16/12 Jan flat

19-23/12 Jan -18

28-30/12 Jan -31

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)