* Forties offered at dated flat; down

* Three December-loading Forties cargoes delayed

LONDON, Nov 16 North Sea Forties differentials fell on Wednesday for a third day this week as buying interest waned, despite reports of further delays to cargoes in December.

Supply of North Sea crude, including Forties, is expected to rise in December, while the recovery in Libyan oil output is adding to supplies of light, sweet crude.

Oil output at the Buzzard oilfield remains reduced, trading sources said on Wednesday. The loading dates of three December shipments of Forties were delayed by two to four days.

FORTIES

* Total offered a relatively prompt Nov. 26-28 Forties at dated parity in the Platts window. That was down 30 cents from a trade on Tuesday.

* No deals were heard done in the window, the first day this week with no trades.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) eased further and the backwardation flattened, as follows:

21-25/11 Jan +5

28-02/12 Jan -2

5-9/12 Jan -6

12-16/12 Jan -14

19-23/12 Jan -22

28-30/12 Jan -30

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)