* Forties offered at dated flat; down
* Three December-loading Forties cargoes delayed
LONDON, Nov 16 North Sea Forties
differentials fell on Wednesday for a third day this week as
buying interest waned, despite reports of further delays to
cargoes in December.
Supply of North Sea crude, including Forties, is expected to
rise in December, while the recovery in Libyan oil output is
adding to supplies of light, sweet crude.
Oil output at the Buzzard oilfield remains reduced, trading
sources said on Wednesday. The loading dates of three December
shipments of Forties were delayed by two to four days.
FORTIES
* Total offered a relatively prompt Nov. 26-28 Forties at
dated parity in the Platts window. That was down 30 cents from a
trade on Tuesday.
* No deals were heard done in the window, the first day this
week with no trades.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) eased further and the
backwardation flattened, as follows:
21-25/11 Jan +5
28-02/12 Jan -2
5-9/12 Jan -6
12-16/12 Jan -14
19-23/12 Jan -22
28-30/12 Jan -30
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)