* Forties falls to dated minus 15 cents

* UK Buzzard oilfield output building up - sources

* Swaps weaken again

LONDON, Nov 18 North Sea Forties differentials eased on Friday as supply remained ample even after more delays emerged to planned Forties shipments in December.

The Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea, the UK's largest, remains online after resuming output earlier this week, trading sources said on Friday. One of them said the field was expected to reach normal production at the weekend.

Six cargoes of Forties loading in December have been delayed this week and one cancelled, trading sources said.

Supply is relatively ample nonetheless, and refining margins are not so great, a trader said.

FORTIES

* Shell sold to BP a Dec. 4-6 Forties at dated Brent minus 15 cents, a trader who monitors the Platts window said. That was down 20 cents from a deal on Thursday.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) fell further as follows:

21-25/11 Jan -58

28-02/12 Jan -47

5-9/12 Jan -42

12-16/12 Jan -40

19-23/12 Jan -40

28-30/12 Jan -43

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)