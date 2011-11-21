UPDATE 4-Oil up on U.S. gasoline stocks, but market bloated
* No bids or offers for Forties, steady at dated -15
* UK Buzzard oilfield output recovers - sources
* Swaps rise
LONDON, Nov 21 North Sea Forties crude differentials were steady on Monday as buyers and sellers stayed away, although a rise in swaps levels suggested a firmer trend could emerge.
Output at the 200,000-barrel per day Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea has recovered to near normal levels, two trading sources said on Monday. Buzzard is the biggest of the fields contributing to Forties.
Traders were eyeing the prospect of further delays to Forties loadings. So far, seven cargoes have been delayed and one cancelled following a drop in Buzzard output last week.
FORTIES
* There were no bids or offers in the Platts window on Monday, traders who monitor the window said.
* The last known deal was on Friday, when Shell sold to BP a Dec. 4-6 Forties at dated Brent minus 15 cents.
NORWEGIAN CRUDES
* Statoil offered the following cargoes:
-Oseberg, dated plus $1.90
-Statfjord, dated plus $2.20
-Gullfaks, dated plus $3.80
Those levels looked in line with price levels last week.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose at the front of the curve and were as follows:
28-02/12 Jan -35
5-9/12 Jan -35
12-16/12 Feb -22
19-23/12 Feb -22
28-30/12 Feb -27
3-6/1 Feb -32
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
