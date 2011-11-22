* Forties trades at Jan BFOE -30 cents

* UK Buzzard oilfield output holds near normal - source

* Swaps rise

LONDON, Nov 22 North Sea Forties crude differentials eased on Tuesday as resumed flows from the Buzzard field and recovering shipments from Libya pointed to ample supplies.

Output at the 200,000-barrel per day Buzzard field was holding near normal levels on Tuesday, a trading source said. Buzzard is the biggest of the fields contributing to Forties.

Seven cargoes of Forties in December have had their loading dates pushed back, after a drop in Buzzard's output last week. There were no new cargo deferrals on Tuesday, a trader said.

FORTIES

* Morgan Stanley sold a Dec. 7-9 cargo to Phibro at January BFOE minus 30 cents, traders who monitor the Platts window said.

* That was equal roughly to dated minus 25 cents, down 10 cents from the last known deal, which was done on Friday.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose at the front of the curve and were as follows:

28-02/12 Jan +6

5-9/12 Jan -4

12-16/12 Feb +20

19-23/12 Feb +10

28-30/12 Feb flat

3-6/1 Feb -10

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)