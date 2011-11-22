* Forties trades at Jan BFOE -30 cents
* UK Buzzard oilfield output holds near normal - source
* Swaps rise
LONDON, Nov 22 North Sea Forties crude
differentials eased on Tuesday as resumed flows from the Buzzard
field and recovering shipments from Libya pointed to ample
supplies.
Output at the 200,000-barrel per day Buzzard field was
holding near normal levels on Tuesday, a trading source said.
Buzzard is the biggest of the fields contributing to Forties.
Seven cargoes of Forties in December have had their loading
dates pushed back, after a drop in Buzzard's output last week.
There were no new cargo deferrals on Tuesday, a trader said.
FORTIES
* Morgan Stanley sold a Dec. 7-9 cargo to Phibro at January
BFOE minus 30 cents, traders who monitor the Platts window said.
* That was equal roughly to dated minus 25 cents, down 10
cents from the last known deal, which was done on Friday.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose at the front of the
curve and were as follows:
28-02/12 Jan +6
5-9/12 Jan -4
12-16/12 Feb +20
19-23/12 Feb +10
28-30/12 Feb flat
3-6/1 Feb -10
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by James Jukwey)