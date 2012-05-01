* Forties weakens to dated -35 cents

* Traders see still ample supply

LONDON, May 1 North Sea Forties crude differentials dipped on Tuesday and traders said supply remains ample in the market.

"(The market is) still weak, there is still some unsold stuff around," a North Sea trader said.

Traders said output from Buzzard, the UK's largest oilfield, was returning to full levels after a shut-in at the end of April.

Production issues at Buzzard have caused widespread disruption to recent loading programmes, supporting prices, with five cargo deferrals so far in the May schedule.

FORTIES

* Shell sold a Forties cargo to Mercuria loading May 19-21 at July BFOE minus 30 cents. The deal broadly translates into about dated minus 35 cents.

* The last known deal was on Friday at dated minus 30 cents.

SWAPS

* The first two weeks of the Contracts for differences (CFDs) remained in contango, with the curve subsequently dipping into backwardation, as follows:

8-11/5 Jul 12 (Flat)

14-18/5 Jul 21 (Flat)

21-25/5 Jul 4 (-4)

28-01/6 Jul -4 (-10)

6-8/6 Jul -12 (-16)

11-15/6 Jul -20

DATABASE

(Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)