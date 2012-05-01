UPDATE 1-Randstad says Q4 boosted by Europe, sees strong start to 2017
* Sees only limited acquisition activity this year (Adds details, CFO comments)
* Forties weakens to dated -35 cents
* Traders see still ample supply
LONDON, May 1 North Sea Forties crude differentials dipped on Tuesday and traders said supply remains ample in the market.
"(The market is) still weak, there is still some unsold stuff around," a North Sea trader said.
Traders said output from Buzzard, the UK's largest oilfield, was returning to full levels after a shut-in at the end of April.
Production issues at Buzzard have caused widespread disruption to recent loading programmes, supporting prices, with five cargo deferrals so far in the May schedule.
FORTIES
* Shell sold a Forties cargo to Mercuria loading May 19-21 at July BFOE minus 30 cents. The deal broadly translates into about dated minus 35 cents.
* The last known deal was on Friday at dated minus 30 cents.
SWAPS
* The first two weeks of the Contracts for differences (CFDs) remained in contango, with the curve subsequently dipping into backwardation, as follows:
8-11/5 Jul 12 (Flat)
14-18/5 Jul 21 (Flat)
21-25/5 Jul 4 (-4)
28-01/6 Jul -4 (-10)
6-8/6 Jul -12 (-16)
11-15/6 Jul -20
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Sees only limited acquisition activity this year (Adds details, CFO comments)
* Confirms full-year earnings target (Rewrites with CEO comments, adds details on UK)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australian grain exports likely surged to an all-time monthly high of more than 4 million tonnes last month, smashing the previous record by a third on strong demand from Saudi Arabia, China and India and lower prices amid a bumper crop.