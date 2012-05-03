* Two Forties cargoes offered, no window deals

* Arbitrage to Asia supports

* Swaps weaker

LONDON, May 3 North Sea Forties crude differentials were slightly weaker on Thursday amid a lack of buying interest, and swaps fell as the market remained under pressure from ample supplies.

Even so, Asian demand has helped support Forties, which have recovered after trading at a two-year low of dated Brent minus 85 cents in late April.

FORTIES

* Shell offered a May 21-23 Forties at July BFOE minus 40 cents and Phibro offered a May 20-22 shipment at July minus 50 cents, traders who monitor the Platts window said.

* The average of the two offers worked out at roughly dated minus 35 cents, and were below the market price on Wednesday.

* Shell on Wednesday sold a May 20-22 cargo to Phibro at July BFOE minus 25 cents and then sold a May 24-29 cargo to Total at dated minus 10 cents.

LOADING DELAYS

* Nine cargoes of Forties in May have been delayed after a production halt last month at Nexen's Buzzard oilfield, trading sources said on Thursday.

Three cargoes with parcel numbers F0503, FO512 and F0514 have been delayed, the sources said. The number of known delayed shipments stood at six on Wednesday.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened and remained in contango at the front, suggesting ample near-term supplies, as follows:

8-11/5 Jul -27

14-18/5 Jul +1

21-25/5 Jul -12

28-01/6 Jul -17

6-8/6 Jul -22

11-15/6 Jul -27

DATABASE

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by William Hardy)