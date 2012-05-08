* No Forties cargoes trade in window

* Swaps backwardation signals market tightening

* Demand expected to improve as refinery maintenance ends

LONDON, May 8 North Sea Forties crude differentials remained under pressure on Tuesday, failing to find support in the absence of buyers.

Traders said demand is likely to pick up as refiners complete their turn-around activity, which should help mop up the slightly longer June BFOE loading programme.

The front two weeks of the contracts for differences (CFDs) flipped into backwardation, signalling a tightening market after having traded in contango since last Monday.

FORTIES

* Traders who monitor the window said there were no trades on Tuesday, after a holiday on Monday. Morgan Stanley was bidding to buy a May 25-31 Forties cargo at dated minus 30 cents while Phibro was looking to sell a May 20-22 at dated minus 45.

* On Friday, Forties remained pegged at dated minus 35 cents. For a deal summary, see

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were in backwardation throughout the curve, as follows:

14-18/5 Jul + 17 (+7)

21-25/5 Jul Flat (-5)

28-01/6 Jul -7 (-12)

6-8/6 Jul -14 (-17)

11-15/6 Jul -21 (-22)

18-22/6 Jul -28

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)