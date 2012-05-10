LONDON, May 10 North Sea Forties rose on
Thursday as traders said about 3 million barrels might flow
outside Europe and due to falls in some Norwegian crude loading
volumes in June.
Traders said one very large crude carrier (VLCC) has been
booked to ship Forties to South Korea. A Suezmax might sail to
South America. These fixtures were not confirmed.
FORTIES
* Morgan Stanley bid Forties for May 25-30 loading at dated
Brent minus 10 cents a barrel. Total bid a cargoes for a later
loading date of May 31-June 4 at dated plus 5 cents, lowering
its bid from the dated plus 10 cents on Wednesdays.
* The North Sea Buzzard oilfield was pumping at 180,000
barrels per day (bpd) on Thursday after a brief shutdown on
Wednesday, operator Nexen said.
* "Spot rate this morning was 180,000 and ramp up is going
well," a spokeswoman said in an email response. Buzzard normally
produces about 200,000 bpd, making it the largest oilfield in
the UK.
NORWEGIAN CRUDE
* The June loading programmes of Gullfaks and Statfjord
emerged.
* Gullfaks will load four 855,000 barrel cargoes in June, a
fall from seven cargoes in May, making the daily rate at 114,000
barrels per day (bpd).
* Statfjord will load five 800,000 cargoes, averaging
133,000 bpd.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were in backwardation
throughout the curve, as follows:
14-18/5 Jul +38 (+26)
21-25/5 Jul +29 (+16)
28-01/6 Aug +60 (Jul +1)
6-8/6 Aug +49 (Jul -7)
11-15/6 Aug +38 (Jul -15)
18-22/6 Aug +28 (Jul -23)
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by David Gregorio)