LONDON, May 11 North Sea Forties Differentials were steady on Friday, supported by a recent brief shutdown of the Buzzard oilfield, Britain's largest, and reports of sales of North Sea barrels to Asia and to South America.

Traders said about 3 million barrels might flow outside Europe as a result of recent spot sales and declines in some Norwegian crude loading volumes in June also kept the market supported.

FORTIES

* Within the afternoon trading window, Vitol sold Morgan Stanley a Forties cargo for loading May 27-29 at dated Brent flat. This suggested the market was broadly unchanged, traders said, as it compared with a bid by Morgan Stanley for Forties on Thursday at dated minus 10 cents.

* Also within the window, Mercuria bid dated Brent plus 20 cents for a June 4-9 Forties cargo and Total bid dated plus 5 cents for a cargo loading May 31 to June 4. On Thursday, Total also bid at dated plus 5 cents for a cargo loading during the same period.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were in backwardation throughout the curve, as follows (previous day in brackets):

14-18/5 Jul +36 (+38)

21-25/5 Jul +33 (+29)

28-01/6 Jul +14 (+15)

6-8/6 Jul +3 ( -7)

11-15/6 Jul -8 (-15)

18-22/6 Jul -18 (-23)

DATABASE

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here