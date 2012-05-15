* Forties bid up to dated plus 25 cents

* End of refinery maintenance supporting market

* Swaps in backwardation

* June/July spread firms ahead of expiry

LONDON, May 15 North Sea Forties crude for loading in early June rose on Tuesday as the prospect of increased demand from refineries returning after maintenance lent support.

The growing flow of North Sea crude outside the region to destinations such as South Korea is also propping up the market, traders said.

Reflecting the firmer tone, the June/July Brent spread widened to 75 cents as of 1700 GMT. June Brent expires on Wednesday.

FORTIES

* Morgan Stanley bid for a June 3-9 Forties at dated Brent plus 25 cents and Shell offered a May 29-31 Forties at parity to dated, traders who monitor the window said.

The bid was up from dated plus 15 cents on Monday, while the offer was 10 cents lower.

NORWEGIAN CRUDE

* Ekofisk: Valued at around dated plus $1.00, a shade higher than on Monday.

FORTIES LOADING DELAYS

* Traders said on Tuesday Forties cargo F0518 was delayed by two days, following production issues at fields including the Buzzard field. That means 10 cargoes loading in May have been deferred, according to a Reuters tally.

JUNE LOADING PROGRAMMES

* Loading programmes suggest supply of Norwegian crudes including Statfjord, Gullfaks and Troll will drop in June from May. Traders said the Flotta programme lists two cargoes, unchanged from May.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were as follows:

21-25/5 Aug +105

28-01/6 Aug +83

6-8/6 Aug +65

11-15/6 Aug +52

18-22/6 Aug +40

25-29/6 Aug +28

DATABASE

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)