* Forties bid up to dated plus 25 cents
* End of refinery maintenance supporting market
* Swaps in backwardation
* June/July spread firms ahead of expiry
LONDON, May 15 North Sea Forties crude for
loading in early June rose on Tuesday as the prospect of
increased demand from refineries returning after maintenance
lent support.
The growing flow of North Sea crude outside the region to
destinations such as South Korea is also propping up the market,
traders said.
Reflecting the firmer tone, the June/July Brent spread
widened to 75 cents as of 1700 GMT. June Brent expires on
Wednesday.
FORTIES
* Morgan Stanley bid for a June 3-9 Forties at dated Brent
plus 25 cents and Shell offered a May 29-31 Forties at parity to
dated, traders who monitor the window said.
The bid was up from dated plus 15 cents on Monday, while the
offer was 10 cents lower.
NORWEGIAN CRUDE
* Ekofisk: Valued at around dated plus $1.00, a shade higher
than on Monday.
FORTIES LOADING DELAYS
* Traders said on Tuesday Forties cargo F0518 was delayed by
two days, following production issues at fields including the
Buzzard field. That means 10 cargoes loading in May have been
deferred, according to a Reuters tally.
JUNE LOADING PROGRAMMES
* Loading programmes suggest supply of Norwegian crudes
including Statfjord, Gullfaks and Troll will drop in June from
May. Traders said the Flotta programme lists two cargoes,
unchanged from May.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) were as follows:
21-25/5 Aug +105
28-01/6 Aug +83
6-8/6 Aug +65
11-15/6 Aug +52
18-22/6 Aug +40
25-29/6 Aug +28
DATABASE
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Keiron Henderson)