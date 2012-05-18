* Forties last traded at dated plus 40 cents

* Arbitrage, refinery demand supports

* Swaps rise

LONDON, May 18 Forties crude ended the week higher on Friday, rising amid signs of reduced North Sea supplies in June and arbitrages to shift crude outside of the region.

Contracts for differences rose on Friday, indicating values may stay strong in coming sessions. Increased demand from refineries emerging from maintenance is also expected to support the value of June cargoes.

FORTIES

* There were no bids and no offers posted in the Platts window on Friday.

* The last known deal was done at dated plus 40 cents on Thursday, an increase from dated parity done a week ago.

JUNE SUPPLIES

* North Sea output will fall by 2.8 percent in June to its lowest this year due to oilfield glitches and natural declines, Reuters calculations based on shipping schedules showed on Wednesday.

* The loading dates of at least 10 cargoes of Forties have been delayed in May due to production problems. Some traders expect delays to affect cargoes in June as well, although no evidence of this has yet come to light.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose and stayed in backwardation, as follows:

21-25/5 Aug +131

28-01/6 Aug +122

6-8/6 Aug +101

11-15/6 Aug +75

18-22/6 Aug +54

25-29/6 Aug +37

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)