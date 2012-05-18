* Forties last traded at dated plus 40 cents
* Arbitrage, refinery demand supports
* Swaps rise
LONDON, May 18 Forties crude ended the week
higher on Friday, rising amid signs of reduced North Sea
supplies in June and arbitrages to shift crude outside of the
region.
Contracts for differences rose on Friday, indicating values
may stay strong in coming sessions. Increased demand from
refineries emerging from maintenance is also expected to support
the value of June cargoes.
FORTIES
* There were no bids and no offers posted in the Platts
window on Friday.
* The last known deal was done at dated plus 40 cents on
Thursday, an increase from dated parity done a week ago.
JUNE SUPPLIES
* North Sea output will fall by 2.8 percent in June to its
lowest this year due to oilfield glitches and natural declines,
Reuters calculations based on shipping schedules showed on
Wednesday.
* The loading dates of at least 10 cargoes of Forties have
been delayed in May due to production problems. Some traders
expect delays to affect cargoes in June as well, although no
evidence of this has yet come to light.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose and stayed in
backwardation, as follows:
21-25/5 Aug +131
28-01/6 Aug +122
6-8/6 Aug +101
11-15/6 Aug +75
18-22/6 Aug +54
25-29/6 Aug +37
DATABASE
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)