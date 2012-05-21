* Forties trades at dated plus 35 cents

* Swaps higher

LONDON, May 21 Forties crude held at a premium to dated Brent on Monday, drawing support from seasonal demand and reduced North Sea supplies in June.

Contracts for differences rose, indicating the market is likely to hold strong for now.

FORTIES

* Total sold Morgan Stanley a June 7-9 Forties at dated plus 35 cents.

* Total also bid dated plus 20 cents for a June 13-17 Forties, without finding a seller. Morgan Stanley bid for a June 11-17 Forties at dated plus 40 cents and withdrew the bid.

* That suggested little change in Forties, which is last known to have traded at dated plus 40 cents on Thursday.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose and stayed in backwardation, as follows:

28-01/6 Aug +135

6-8/6 Aug +110

11-15/6 Aug +80

18-22/6 Aug +58

25-29/6 Aug +40

2-6/7 Aug +24

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)