LONDON, May 22 Forties crude held at a premium to dated Brent on Monday, drawing support from seasonal demand and moves to ship North Sea crude out of the region.

Arbitrage flows of North Sea crude to South Korea have helped to support the market. A shipping fixture on Monday showed a Very Large Crude Carrier, the Front Hakata, fixed to sail East from the North Sea on June 15.

Further information on the fixture was not available on Tuesday.

FORTIES

* Trafigura sold to Shell a June 9-11 Forties at dated plus 40 cents. That was up 5 cents from a trade on Monday.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose and stayed in backwardation, as follows:

28-01/6 Aug +140

6-8/6 Aug +122

11-15/6 Aug +90

18-22/6 Aug +68

25-29/6 Aug +48

2-6/7 Aug +30

DATABASE

