* Forties trades at dated plus 40 cents
* Abitrage east supports market
* Swaps rise
LONDON, May 22 Forties crude held at a premium
to dated Brent on Monday, drawing support from seasonal demand
and moves to ship North Sea crude out of the region.
Arbitrage flows of North Sea crude to South Korea have
helped to support the market. A shipping fixture on Monday
showed a Very Large Crude Carrier, the Front Hakata, fixed to
sail East from the North Sea on June 15.
Further information on the fixture was not available on
Tuesday.
FORTIES
* Trafigura sold to Shell a June 9-11 Forties at dated plus
40 cents. That was up 5 cents from a trade on Monday.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) rose and stayed in
backwardation, as follows:
28-01/6 Aug +140
6-8/6 Aug +122
11-15/6 Aug +90
18-22/6 Aug +68
25-29/6 Aug +48
2-6/7 Aug +30
DATABASE
