* Forties offered at dated plus 35 cents

* Two June cargoes delayed

* Abitrage east supports market

LONDON, May 23 Forties crude weakened a little and remained at a premium to dated Brent on Wednesday, drawing support from moves to ship North Sea crude out of the region and increased local demand.

Details emerged on Wednesday of delays in the June loading programme. Such delays can be supportive of values.

Arbitrage flows of North Sea crude to Asia have helped to support the market. On Tuesday a shipping fixture showed a very Large Crude Carrier, the Overseas Mckinley, being lined up to sail to Thailand on June 15.

FORTIES

* No deal was heard done. Trafigura offered a June 13-15 Forties at dated plus 35 cents, which was 5 cents lower than a trade on Tuesday for similar dates.

DELAYS

* Two Forties cargoes have been delayed, trading sources said on Wednesday, the first known deferrals in June. The two cargoes are FO603 and FO618.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened although they stayed in backwardation, as follows:

28-01/6 Aug +105

6-8/6 Aug +96

11-15/6 Aug +69

18-22/6 Aug +45

25-29/6 Aug +25

2-6/7 Aug +9

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane and Jon Loades-Carter)