* Forties offered at dated plus 35 cents
* Two June cargoes delayed
* Abitrage east supports market
LONDON, May 23 Forties crude weakened a little
and remained at a premium to dated Brent on Wednesday, drawing
support from moves to ship North Sea crude out of the region and
increased local demand.
Details emerged on Wednesday of delays in the June loading
programme. Such delays can be supportive of values.
Arbitrage flows of North Sea crude to Asia have helped to
support the market. On Tuesday a shipping fixture showed a very
Large Crude Carrier, the Overseas Mckinley, being lined up to
sail to Thailand on June 15.
FORTIES
* No deal was heard done. Trafigura offered a June 13-15
Forties at dated plus 35 cents, which was 5 cents lower than a
trade on Tuesday for similar dates.
DELAYS
* Two Forties cargoes have been delayed, trading sources
said on Wednesday, the first known deferrals in June. The two
cargoes are FO603 and FO618.
SWAPS
* Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened although they
stayed in backwardation, as follows:
28-01/6 Aug +105
6-8/6 Aug +96
11-15/6 Aug +69
18-22/6 Aug +45
25-29/6 Aug +25
2-6/7 Aug +9
DATABASE
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane and Jon
Loades-Carter)