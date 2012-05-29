LONDON, May 29 Differentials on physical North Sea benchmark Forties cargoes for prompt loading dipped on Tuesday as buyers held the sidelines.

The prompt offer levels were in contango. But the forward curve of cash for differentials (CFD) swaps remained in backwardation due mainly to the arbitrage to Asia.

Tanker fixture data showed a very large crude carrier (VLCC) Maersk Nectar was expected to load crude oil at the Hound Point, with discharging in South Korea.

Dealings of other North Sea crude remained thin ahead of the release of the July programmes as early as next week.

FORTIES

* There were only three offers in the public window, including Shell at parity to dated Brent for June 10-12; BP at dated plus 10 cents for June 13-15 and Trafigura at dated plus 26 cents for June 15-17.

* Shell and BP lowered their offers by 5 cents from Monday while Trafigura raised its level by 6 cents.

* The previous Forties deal was done on Monday as Statoil bought a cargo for June 16-19 from Trafigura at dated Brent plus 15 cents a barrel.

SWAPS

* Contracts for differences (CFDs) weakened across the curve. but it remained in backwardation.

6-8/6 Aug +60 (+62)

11-15/6 Aug +27 (+38)

18-22/6 Aug +15 (+24)

25-29/6 Aug +6 (+12)

2-6/7 Aug -3 (+1)

0-13/7 Aug -12 (-10)

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)